Andy Gardinier To Exit WOVM/Appleton-Oshkosh/Green Bay

MUSIC THAT MATTERS, INC. Triple A WOVM /APPLETON-OSHKOSH/GREEN BAY, WI APD ANDY GARDINIER has resigned his post effective JULY 7th ahead of a move to MILWAUKEE.

