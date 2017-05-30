Trial set for man arrested at Appleto...

Trial set for man arrested at Appleton East High School

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A trial date is set for late July for a Wausau-area man caught with a handgun at Appleton East High School. Blong Vang, 21, is charged with child abuse with intent to harm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10) May 29 Thinking phartse 9
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) May 24 Kristan Remy 21
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) May 5 Popadope 12
Direct tv May 3 Karen korth 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr '17 Sad 1
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC