The AHCA Waivers Could Bring the Toxi...

The AHCA Waivers Could Bring the Toxic Politics of Health Care to Every State Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

They might not reduce premiums and won't fix the problems plaguing the individual insurance exchanges, but they will spread the political pain. When Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker showed up to a press conference on Friday afternoon sporting a jersey of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a minor league baseball team, he probably didn't expect to face a curveball in the form of questions about the Republican health care bill from a local county official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) May 5 Popadope 12
Direct tv May 3 Karen korth 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr 23 Sad 1
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Brandi S 19
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC