Restricted 'Conversion Therapy' Bill Introduced Friday, May 12
Local and state leaders in the LGBT community gathered at Goodwill in Menasha Thursday to show support for State Representative Amanda Stuck's latest bill. "It's really important that all the youth in our community know that they are loved and perfect as they are" The bill would make it illegal for any therapist to perform 'conversion' or 'reparative' therapy on a person under 18-years-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|May 5
|Popadope
|12
|Direct tv
|May 3
|Karen korth
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC