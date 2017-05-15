Restricted 'Conversion Therapy' Bill Introduced Friday, May 12

Local and state leaders in the LGBT community gathered at Goodwill in Menasha Thursday to show support for State Representative Amanda Stuck's latest bill. "It's really important that all the youth in our community know that they are loved and perfect as they are" The bill would make it illegal for any therapist to perform 'conversion' or 'reparative' therapy on a person under 18-years-old.

