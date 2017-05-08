Police: Appleton halfway house reside...

Police: Appleton halfway house resident died of smoke inhalation

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Appleton Police have released the cause of death of a 24-year-old man who died in a halfway house fire in 2016. The fire happened June 22 at a halfway house in the 500 block of N. Division Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) May 5 Popadope 12
Direct tv May 3 Karen korth 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr 23 Sad 1
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Brandi S 19
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Outagamie County was issued at May 08 at 9:29PM CDT

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC