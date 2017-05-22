Online sales boom for mattresses squi...

Online sales boom for mattresses squished into boxes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Some internet-based startups are waking up the sleepy world of bedding - and putting yet another sector of store-based retailing, one that thought it was immune from online sellers, at risk. They're doing it by innovating in a way few might have imagined: They discovered that mattresses could be sold online and shipped directly to consumers by squishing them into boxes not much bigger than a three-drawer file cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) May 5 Popadope 12
Direct tv May 3 Karen korth 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr 23 Sad 1
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Brandi S 19
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC