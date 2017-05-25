Lockdowns lifted at Appleton schools ...

Lockdowns lifted at Appleton schools amid search for missing person

Tuesday May 23

Three Appleton schools went into lockdown for about 45 minutes Tuesday while police looked for a person who fled a hospital. Police say the temporary lockdowns at Central High School, Columbus Elementary and St. Paul Lutheran schools were a precaution while they look for the person who was having mental health issues.

