Invasive fish blocks boaters from cruising part of Fox River
Boaters traveling from Green Bay to Lake Winnebago are facing obstacles because of an invasive fish called the round goby. Most of the 16 locks that run between De Pere and Appleton on the Fox River are open, but two of them will remain closed this season, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
