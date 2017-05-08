Governor Walker and Tom Nelson
Gov. Scott Walker and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson get into a heated exchange about health care during the governor's visit to Appleton to promote tourism on May 5, 2017 As he shook hands with the county executive before his speech, Nelson brought up the Republican health care bill, saying 300,000 people in Northeast Wisconsin could lose their insurance if the American Health Care Act becomes law. Video shows Nelson raised the issue while shaking hands with the governor, and began by speaking into the governor's ear.
