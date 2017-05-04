Fox River Locks open Friday -- but not all of them
The Fox Locks will open Friday morning. The De Pere lock opens at 8, Little Kaukauna lock at 10, and the Appleton, Cedars, Combined Locks and Little Chute locks at 11. The Fox River Navigation System Authority says the Kaukauna locks are closed for the year because the lift bridge needs repairs.
