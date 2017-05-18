Five women open up about their abortions
'It gutted me': Five women detail what it was really like to get an abortion - as all insist they do NOT regret having the procedure, despite the pain of making such a 'gut-wrenching choice' A group of women detailed the circumstances behind their abortions in a bid to give a realistic outlook on the procedure Her boyfriend at the time threatened to reveal the pregnancy on Facebook and left her after putting $200 in her mailbox Five women have opened up about their past abortions, in a bid to educate others on what it's really like to undergo the procedure. The women, three of whom testified anonymously, recounted the circumstances that drove them to terminate their pregnancies, and overall insisted they didn't regret their decisions.
