Diaper Thief Suspect Enters Unrelated...

Diaper Thief Suspect Enters Unrelated Plea

Wednesday Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The 52-year-old Neenah man accused of stealing thousands of diapers from a charity's warehouse has pleaded not guilty at arraignment to unrelated charges that he swiped a pair of forklifts from Valley Packaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Appleton, WI

