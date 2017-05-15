Caitlin Smith, Westland, Mich.: "I ho...

Caitlin Smith, Westland, Mich.: "I hope to be able to put my degree into practice."

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Journal

Conifer Berg, Appleton, Wis.: I hope everything goes well with my Argentina immersion trip this summer and finding a full-time job next year while my wife continues her education. Nicole Gawel, Milwaukee, Wis.: I am hoping to use my gifts with God's blessing in my hometown of Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) May 5 Popadope 12
Direct tv May 3 Karen korth 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr 23 Sad 1
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Brandi S 19
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC