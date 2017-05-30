Appleton street camera installed near site of officer involved shooting
A new street camera has been installed just outside a downtown Appleton bar where an officer involved shooting happened this past weekend. We've posted cell phone video emailed to us by a viewer, and because it's right outside of a the bar, where last weekend's officer involved shooting took place the person sending it, had questions about the timing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|May 29
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|May 24
|Kristan Remy
|21
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|May 5
|Popadope
|12
|Direct tv
|May '17
|Karen korth
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr '17
|Sad
|1
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC