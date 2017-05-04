Appleton Police identify "dangerous s...

Appleton Police identify "dangerous suspect" in N. Clark St. shooting

Tuesday May 2

Appleton Police have an arrest warrant for Terence C. Moore, 29, for a shooting early Sunday morning on North Clark Street. Police say Moore is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

