An Interview With Former Minnesota Twins GM Bill Smith
Former Minnesota Twins General Manager Bill Smith recently took a new position within the Minor League Baseball headquarters and sat down with Call To The Pen's Benjamin Chase. On Monday, Minor League Baseball reported that former Minnesota Twins GM Bill Smith had been hired as the Assistant to the President & CEO Pat O'Conner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Direct tv
|21 hr
|Karen korth
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Apr 19
|Ben
|11
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC