A.M. Best Assigns Ratings to Wisconsin's Integrity Select Insurance
A.M. Best has assigned a financial strength rating of A and a long-term issuer credit rating of "a+" to Integrity Select Insurance Company in Appleton, Wis. Integrity Select is a newly formed company that will write auto, property and liability lines of business in states primarily located in the Midwest and Southeast United States.
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|May 29
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|May 24
|Kristan Remy
|21
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|May 5
|Popadope
|12
|Direct tv
|May '17
|Karen korth
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr '17
|Sad
|1
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
