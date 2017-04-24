Tropical flavors rule at Likkle Jamay...

Tropical flavors rule at Likkle Jamayka, which opens today

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: OnMilwaukee

They're all players on the menu at Likkle Jamayka, the new Caribbean restaurant at 235 S. 2nd St. in Walker's Point. The restaurant officially opens tonight at 5 p.m. for its first dinner service, and we got a sneak peek at the menu during the restaurant's soft opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr 23 Sad 1
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) Apr 19 Ben 11
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Brandi S 19
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC