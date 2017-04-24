Tropical flavors rule at Likkle Jamayka, which opens today
They're all players on the menu at Likkle Jamayka, the new Caribbean restaurant at 235 S. 2nd St. in Walker's Point. The restaurant officially opens tonight at 5 p.m. for its first dinner service, and we got a sneak peek at the menu during the restaurant's soft opening.
