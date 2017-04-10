Sexual assault response team sets new, victim-focused protocols
Coinciding with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, new protocols were signed Friday in Appleton to strengthen their response and make them even more victim-focused. They outline, step by step, guidelines for the team, which is made up of victim advocates, nurses, law enforcement and district attorneys in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|2
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC