Sexual assault response team sets new, victim-focused protocols

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Coinciding with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, new protocols were signed Friday in Appleton to strengthen their response and make them even more victim-focused. They outline, step by step, guidelines for the team, which is made up of victim advocates, nurses, law enforcement and district attorneys in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

