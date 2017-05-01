Prosecutors: Appleton man planned sho...

Prosecutors: Appleton man planned shooting neighbor

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Prosecutors say the Appleton man arrested for a shooting on N. Union St. earlier this week made plans to shoot his neighbor: He bought a 9mm handgun last month and took money from his retirement account to provide for his mother when he went to prison. Ger Thao, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless injury, and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

