Prosecutors: Appleton man planned shooting neighbor
Prosecutors say the Appleton man arrested for a shooting on N. Union St. earlier this week made plans to shoot his neighbor: He bought a 9mm handgun last month and took money from his retirement account to provide for his mother when he went to prison. Ger Thao, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless injury, and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
