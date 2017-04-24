Police respond to shots fired in Appleton; schools on lock down
Appleton Police are asking people to avoid the 2900 Block of N Union Street as they respond to a report of shots fired. The Appleton Area School District says all students and staff are safe, but a lock down is in effect for these schools: Huntley Elementary, Neighborhood Nursery 4K, Ferber Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Classical School, and Einstein Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Apr 19
|Ben
|11
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC