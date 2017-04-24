Police respond to shots fired in Appleton; schools on lock down

Appleton Police are asking people to avoid the 2900 Block of N Union Street as they respond to a report of shots fired. The Appleton Area School District says all students and staff are safe, but a lock down is in effect for these schools: Huntley Elementary, Neighborhood Nursery 4K, Ferber Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Classical School, and Einstein Middle School.

