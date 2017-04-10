Police arrest suspect in Fox Valley a...

Police arrest suspect in Fox Valley armed robbery, slot machine thefts

12 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Appleton and Fox Valley Metro Police jointly announced an arrest they believe solves an armed robbery of a convenience store and a well publicized theft from slot machines in the past two months. The 55-year-old Appleton man was arrested outside a business on E. Newberry Street Thursday morning.

