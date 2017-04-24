Next Generation Automation Platform Takes Welding to the Next Level
Featuring an adaptive arc for less spatter and improved gap handling, with increased travel speeds and high-quality welds on a variety of base materials, the Auto-Continuum 350 and Auto-Continuum 500 MIG welding systems from Miller Electric deliver advanced arc performance to improve throughput and weld quality in demanding automation applications.
