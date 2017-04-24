Next Generation Automation Platform T...

Next Generation Automation Platform Takes Welding to the Next Level

The Auto-Continuum 350 and Auto-Continuum 500 MIG welding systems from Miller Electric deliver advanced arc performance to improve throughput and weld quality in demanding automation applications. Featuring an adaptive arc for less spatter and improved gap handling, with increased travel speeds and high-quality welds on a variety of base materials, the Auto-Continuum 350 and Auto-Continuum 500 MIG welding systems from Miller Electric deliver advanced arc performance to improve throughput and weld quality in demanding automation applications.

Appleton, WI

