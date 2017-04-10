Man gets 22 years for abduction, assault of Kenosha woman
An Appleton man will spend 22 years in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of his former girlfriend, who he abducted from her Kenosha home. Jeremy Shorter, 34, was initially charged with 21 felonies for the abduction, which occurred on Jan. 8, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|2
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC