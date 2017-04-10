How football fans, political leaders, and religious cues can change minds on LGBT rights

Less than 15 years ago, it was impossible for a same-sex couple to get married, and the public was strongly opposed to the idea. But in a remarkably short period of time, public opinion shifted, as did public policy-first in Massachusetts in 2004, and in an increasing number of states over time, until the US Supreme Court's Obergefell decision in 2015 which legalized same-sex marriage across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OUPblog.