How about some cookies while you sit in traffic? Yes please! While road construction clogs the streets, city workers hand out cookies in an effort to sweeten the mood. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2q0KiXD APPLETON, WI -- Motorists navigating the portions of Oneida Street that are under construction are dealing with the daily headaches that come with major road construction projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.