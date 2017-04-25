How about some cookies while you sit in traffic? Yes please
How about some cookies while you sit in traffic? Yes please! While road construction clogs the streets, city workers hand out cookies in an effort to sweeten the mood. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2q0KiXD APPLETON, WI -- Motorists navigating the portions of Oneida Street that are under construction are dealing with the daily headaches that come with major road construction projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Apr 19
|Ben
|11
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC