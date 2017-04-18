Forklift Theft Suspect Pleads 'Not Guilty'
One of the two men accused of stealing a pair of forklifts from an Appleton business has pleaded not guilty at arriagnment. The 42-year-old is charged along with 52-year-old John Forbes, who was expected to waive his preliminary hearing Monday, for reportedly stealing two $13,300 forklifts from Valley Packaging and selling them to another business for $2,000 apiece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Ben
|11
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC