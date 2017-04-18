Forklift Theft Suspect Pleads 'Not Gu...

Forklift Theft Suspect Pleads 'Not Guilty'

One of the two men accused of stealing a pair of forklifts from an Appleton business has pleaded not guilty at arriagnment. The 42-year-old is charged along with 52-year-old John Forbes, who was expected to waive his preliminary hearing Monday, for reportedly stealing two $13,300 forklifts from Valley Packaging and selling them to another business for $2,000 apiece.

