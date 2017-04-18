Concerns arise over karst feature des...

Concerns arise over karst feature destroyed near Appleton

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Star Tribune

Officials and residents in Wisconsin say they're concerned about the consequences of an unauthorized dredging project that destroyed a karst feature on farmland just outside of Appleton. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the excavation caused a navigable stream to disappear into the karst feature, an opening in the ground caused by the dissolution of bedrock.

