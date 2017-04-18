Bond set for weapons suspects at high school Tuesday, April 18
APPLETON, WI Two Wausau-area men who showed up at Appleton-East High School with guns in their car made court appearances yesterday. 21-year-old Blong Simba Vang and 17-year-old Tou La Thao are both charged with conspiracy to intentionally cause harm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Ben
|11
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC