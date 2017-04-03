Appleton restaurant does "Bob's Burgers" on April Fool's Day
Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise served up some "Bob's Burgers" during an April Fool's Day event at Home Bar Burger on W College Avenue in Appleton. The restaurant served up an "I've created a Muenster" burger in honor of the show's burger-of-the-day signs that appear in every episode.
