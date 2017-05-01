Appleton police investigating shots f...

Appleton police investigating shots fired inside a home

Sunday Apr 30

The Appleton Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at a residence in the 1600 block of N. Clark Street. Police say it appears several adults and at least four children were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

