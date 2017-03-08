Wisconsin men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers
Two Wisconsin men have been accused of stealing 100,000 diapers from a charitable organization that provides goods to families in need. The Post-Crescent reports that police arrested a 42-year-old Appleton man and a 52-year-old Neenah man, both of whom were former employees of the organization, called Valley Packaging Industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 27
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|2
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC