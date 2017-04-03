Villagers Look To Give Wheel Tax The Boot Friday, March 31
Harrison doesn't have a wheel tax, but Appleton and Kaukauna do and some Harrison residents have mailing addresses in those cities. Right now Harrison Village Manager Travis Parish tells WLUK residents don't write Harrison on their mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
