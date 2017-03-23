Village of Harrison pushing for maili...

Village of Harrison pushing for mailing address

Its manager says residents use five towns and zip codes for mail service which leads to confusion when it comes to which municipality's tax laws to follow. "Business owners told us is that their customers are having a hard time finding them in Harrison because their address is either Sherwood or Appleton or Menasha," said Harrison Village Manager Travis Parish.

Appleton, WI

