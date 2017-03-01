Students collect 1,500 lbs during PB&J Challenge11 mins ago

Students collect 1,500 lbs during PB&...

Some Appleton area students collected 1,500 pounds of peanut butter and jelly during the PB&J Challenge through Feeding America . 50 students from Flex Academy in Little Chute and Woodland Elementary School in Kimberly participated in the challenge for the first time.

