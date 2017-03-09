SECURA Insurance Promotes Arnold, Wicinsky
Appleton, Wisconsin-based SECURA Insurance has promoted Marty Arnold to senior vice president and chief underwriting officer, and Garth Wicinsky to senior vice president and chief administrative officer. Arnold joined SECURA in 2000 as chief actuary and added the role of reinsurance buyer in 2003.
