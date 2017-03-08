Program Aims to Reduce Overdose Deaths

Program Aims to Reduce Overdose Deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Appleton Police are taking a new approach in their effort to reduce the number of deaths caused by opiate drug overdoses. The program allows Appleton residents or students to voluntarily turn over their drugs and paraphernalia at the police department, free of legal consequence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Feb 27 Brandi S 19
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 2
Frankie hallberg Nov '16 Jenifer 1
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC