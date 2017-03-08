Program Aims to Reduce Overdose Deaths Wednesday, March 1
Appleton Police are taking a new approach in their effort to reduce the number of deaths caused by opiate drug overdoses. The program allows Appleton residents or students to voluntarily turn over their drugs and paraphernalia at the police department, free of legal consequence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
