Outagamie County Road Work...Starts Now

Outagamie County Road Work...Starts Now

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Drivers on Appleton's south side will soon be dealing with the start of two years of construction on a busy stretch of road. City and state projects impacting about a mile and a half of Oneida Street are scheduled to begin in mid-March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Feb 27 Brandi S 19
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 2
Frankie hallberg Nov '16 Jenifer 1
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC