Man Pleads Not Guilty to Diaper Theft

Monday Mar 27 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A 42-year-old Appleton man pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of diapers from a local charity. Jason Havel, along with 52-year-old John Forbes of Neenah, is accused of taking more than 1,700 cases of diapers from a Valley Packaging storage facility, where both men used to work.

