Houdini's draw for Appleton no illusion Link between world-famous illusionist and Appleton worth "$1 million a year." Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://post.cr/2nnFmxN Ferber Elementary School students David Xiong, left, and Alex Brilowski experiment with the an interactive display during a visit to the Harry Houdini exhibit at the Museum at the Castle in Appleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.