Houdini's draw for Appleton no illusion
Appleton is more than happy to embrace the internationally known illusionist as one of its own and weave him into the local lore and culture, the Post-Crescent reported. Houdini Plaza is the very heart of downtown Appleton , and it's the center of activity for the city's signature community events, like Mile of Music and Octoberfest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 27
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|2
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC