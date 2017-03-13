Gulfstream sells G550 to Beijing 999
Chinese medical evacuation provider Beijing Red Cross Emergency Medical Center has acquired a Gulfstream G550 to support its disaster relief and medevac efforts. The large-cabin twinjet will be outfitted at the US airframer's maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Appleton, Wisconsin.
