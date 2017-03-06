Fort told of fear, prejudice

Fort told of fear, prejudice

1 hr ago

A routine Fort Atkinson City Council meeting Tuesday night took a turn toward a national conversation as residents spoke out against harassment and fear among the illegal immigrant community. During the council's public comment period, three city residents brought forward the topic of fear within the immigrant community and how the City of Fort Atkinson should stand on it.

