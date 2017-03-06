Former Valley Packaging employees arrested for diaper theft
Two former employees of Valley Packaging have been arrested in connection to the theft of thousands of diapers intended for needy families. During a news conference Tuesday morning, police identified the suspects as Jason Havel, 42, Appleton, and John Forbes, 52, Neenah.
