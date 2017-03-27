Cops Fight Hunger Through Freindly Co...

Cops Fight Hunger Through Freindly Competition Tuesday, March 28

Usually police officers work on the same team to keep citizens safe, but for the last three months, there's been a rivalry in the Fox Valley. "First month, January, I believe Appleton PD took the crown, but February I'm proud to say Fox Valley Metro did take the lead," said Fox Valley Metro Police Officer Michael Lambie.

