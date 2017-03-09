Continue reading American Airlines announces new summer routes from DFW, five other hubs

American Airlines is ramping up its schedule for the summer season with the announcement Thursday of a total of 26 new routes that will be served from DFW International Airport and five other hubs. In a memo to employees, American president Robert Isom touted the company's achievements through the early part of 2017 -- which includes seven days without a mainline flight cancellation and improving an revenue trend -- before looking forward to the critical summer travel season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.