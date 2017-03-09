Continue reading American Airlines announces new summer routes from DFW, five other hubs

Continue reading American Airlines an...

American Airlines is ramping up its schedule for the summer season with the announcement Thursday of a total of 26 new routes that will be served from DFW International Airport and five other hubs. In a memo to employees, American president Robert Isom touted the company's achievements through the early part of 2017 -- which includes seven days without a mainline flight cancellation and improving an revenue trend -- before looking forward to the critical summer travel season.

