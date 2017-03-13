Bill would end 'project labor agreement' requirements Friday, March 10
Legislation that prevents Project Labor Agreements from being required on public works projects is headed to the governor's desk. The bill received final approval in the Assembly Thursday on a 64-35 vote.
