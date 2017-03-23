Artist of the Day: Mike Winkelmann

Artist of the Day: Mike Winkelmann

LOCATION: Appleton, Wisconsin PRIMARY MEDIA: Digital [Cinema 4D, Photoshop, After Effects] EDUCATION: Self-taught MAJOR PROJECTS: Transparent MachinesTM short film Zero-Day short film WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? "There is a book by Steven Pressfeld called the War of Art and this book was extremely influential for me. It basically boils down to: The only thing that matters is to work.

