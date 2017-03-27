Appleton Police Investigating Armed Robbery
The victim, who was not harmed, reported the suspect was an African American male in his late teens or early 20's who was dressed in dark clothing. The man was described as approximately 6'0" with a slender build.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 27
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|2
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC